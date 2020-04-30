CM thanks KTS for second batch of PPE

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal Shafie thanked KTS Group for donating the second batch of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Sabah state government.

“We have to work with the private sectors to ensure that we can overcome this (Covid-19 pandemic),” Shafie said when receiving the PPE yesterday.

In a statement, KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau expressed his support for all frontline workers and hoped the donation would be of help to them during this critical time.

“During this critical time, I believe as long as we stand united and play our own role, we will be able to overcome this Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

Lau said he hoped the PPE would be able to help all front-liners, especially medical workers fighting Covid-19.

“We hope that the PPE could protect the front-liners in carrying out their daily duties.

“We thank them and pray that they are all in good health and hope that everything will soon be back to normal when we’ve won the Covid-19 battle,” he said.

KTS Trading Sabah Area Manager Wong Kee Mee presented the second batch of PPE to Shafie at the Sabah State Administrative Centre yesterday.

The batch consisted of 6,000 pieces of protective medical coverall, 6,000 pieces of isolation gown, 24,000 pieces of vinyl examination gloves, 12,000 pairs of boot cover, 6,000 pieces of goggles, 56,000 pieces of KN95 protective mask, 6,000 pieces of face shield, 107,850 pieces of disposable masks and 6,000 pieces of head cover.

KTS Group had previously handed over 100,000 masks to the State Covid-19 Command Centre.