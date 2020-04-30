Covid-19: Three states, two red zones record zero active cases – CPRC

KUALA LUMPUR: Three states – Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan – showed encouraging development with zero or no active cases recorded over 24 hours until noon yesterday.

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, two red zone areas – Kota Bharu district in Kelantan and Hilir Perak district in Perak – also recorded zero active cases during the same period.

Meanwhile, 18 red zone districts in seven states and two federal territories recorded between one and 40 cases. Five of the districts are in Selangor, three each in Johor and Sabah, two in Pahang and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak.