Covid-19: Three states, two red zones record zero active cases – CPRC

KUALA LUMPUR: Three states – Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan – showed encouraging development with zero or no active cases recorded over 24 hours until noon yesterday.
Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, two red zone areas – Kota Bharu district in Kelantan and Hilir Perak district in Perak – also recorded zero active cases during the same period.
Meanwhile, 18 red zone districts in seven states and two federal territories recorded between one and 40 cases. Five of the districts are in Selangor, three each in Johor and Sabah, two in Pahang and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak.
The districts which recorded less than 40 cases are Gombak (14), Klang (15), Sepang (three), Petaling (37) and Hulu Selangor (one) in Selangor; Batu Pahat (12), Kulai (22), and Muar (25) in Johor; Cheras in Kuala Lumpur (27); Putrajaya (27); Rembau in Negeri Sembilan (one); Jasin in Melaka (15); Jerantut in Pahang (18) and Kinta in Perak (one).
Those that recorded more than 40 cases are Hulu Langat in, Selangor (66); Kepong (94), Lembah Pantai (293) and Titiwangsa (62) in Kuala Lumpur; Melaka Tengah in Melaka (48); Seremban in Negeri Sembilan (57); Kuching (165) and Kota Samarahan (64) in Sarawak.
The number of red zone districts remains at 30 nationwide.
The red zone is district has more than 41 Covid-19 active case, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).
Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,404.
The following is the list of red zone locations in Malaysia:
|State/District
|Case
|Active Case
|Perak
|Hilir Perak
|65
|0
|Kinta
|95
|1
|Selangor
|Petaling
|376
|37
|Hulu Langat
|477
|66
|Gombak
|151
|14
|Klang
|175
|15
|Sepang
|71
|3
|Hulu Selangor
|50
|1
|Kuala Lumpur
|Cheras
|101
|27
|Kepong
|200
|94
|Lembah Pantai
|762
|293
|Titiwangsa
|159
|62
|Negeri Sembilan
|Rembau
|54
|1
|Seremban
|333
|57
|Melaka
|Jasin
|29
|15
|Melaka Tengah
|92
|48
|Pahang
|Jerantut
|86
|18
|Kuantan
|131
|37
|Johor
|Batu Pahat
|53
|12
|Kluang
|222
|84
|Johor Bharu
|167
|48
|Kulai
|45
|22
|Muar
|52
|25
|Sarawak
|Kuching
|307
|165
|Kota Samarahan
|90
|64
|Sabah
|Kota Kinabalu
|49
|17
|Lahad Datu
|43
|8
|Tawau
|81
|18
|TOTAL
|4,516
|1,252
- BERNAMA