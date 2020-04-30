Thursday, April 30
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Covid-19: Three states, two red zones record zero active cases – CPRC

Covid-19: Three states, two red zones record zero active cases – CPRC

0
Posted on News, Nation

Source: Ministry of Health Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Three states – Perlis, Kedah and Kelantan – showed encouraging development with zero or no active cases recorded over 24 hours until noon yesterday.

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official  social media today, two red zone areas – Kota Bharu district in Kelantan and Hilir Perak district in Perak – also recorded zero active cases during the same period.

Meanwhile, 18 red zone districts in seven states and two federal territories recorded between one and 40 cases. Five of the districts are in Selangor, three each in Johor and Sabah, two in Pahang and one each in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak.

The districts which recorded less than 40 cases are Gombak (14), Klang (15), Sepang (three), Petaling (37) and Hulu Selangor (one) in Selangor; Batu Pahat (12), Kulai (22), and Muar (25) in Johor; Cheras in Kuala Lumpur (27); Putrajaya (27); Rembau in Negeri Sembilan (one); Jasin in Melaka (15); Jerantut in Pahang (18) and Kinta in Perak (one).

Those that recorded more than 40 cases are Hulu Langat in, Selangor (66);  Kepong (94), Lembah Pantai (293) and Titiwangsa (62) in Kuala Lumpur; Melaka Tengah in Melaka (48); Seremban in Negeri Sembilan (57); Kuching (165) and Kota Samarahan (64) in Sarawak.

The number of red zone districts remains at 30 nationwide.

The red zone is district has more than 41 Covid-19 active case, orange zone  (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Selangor still recorded the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, totalling 1,404.

The following is the list of red zone locations in Malaysia: 

State/District Case Active Case
     
Perak    
Hilir Perak 65 0
Kinta 95 1
     
Selangor    
Petaling 376 37
Hulu Langat 477 66
Gombak 151 14
Klang 175 15
Sepang 71 3
Hulu Selangor 50 1
     
Kuala Lumpur    
Cheras 101 27
Kepong 200 94
Lembah Pantai 762 293
Titiwangsa 159 62
     
Negeri Sembilan    
Rembau 54 1
Seremban 333 57
     
Melaka    
Jasin 29 15
Melaka Tengah 92 48
     
Pahang    
Jerantut 86 18
Kuantan 131 37
   
Johor    
Batu Pahat 53 12
Kluang 222 84
Johor Bharu 167 48
Kulai 45 22
Muar 52 25
     
Sarawak    
Kuching 307 165
Kota Samarahan 90 64
     
Sabah    
Kota Kinabalu 49 17
Lahad Datu 43 8
Tawau 81 18
     
TOTAL  4,516 1,252

 

  • BERNAMA

Recommended Posts