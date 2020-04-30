Covid-19: Two more deaths recorded in Malaysia today, total at 102

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded two more deaths from Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of deaths to 102, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said one of the deceased was a 64-year-old man who passed away at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan, Pahang on April 29 at 4.14pm, while the other deceased, a 72-year-old man, passed away at Sarawak General Hospital at 12.55pm today.

He pointed out the first deceased had blood cancer and the second deceased suffered from high blood pressure.

With the latest death cases, Dr Noor Hisham said the fatality rate from the positive Covid-19 cases in the country was at 1.70 per cent.

“Also, Malaysia recorded 57 new cases tested positive of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number to 6,002 positive cases,” said Dr Noor Hisham during a daily Covid-19 situation update at Putrajaya today that

Moreover, he said 84 patients of Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals nationwide today, bringing total number to 4,171 people discharged or 69.49 per cent of total positive cases.

“A total of 36 patients are currently warded in intensive care units for Covid-19 treatments and 14 of them require ventilator support,” he said.