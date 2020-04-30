Decision to allow two to travel in car too soon for some Sarawakians

KUCHING: Sarawak’s decision to follow the federal government ruling to allow two immediate family members to travel in a vehicle during the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) period has been met with caution.

Kota Samarahan Municipal Council Chairman Dato Peter Minos felt that there was no need to rush into allowing people to travel in pairs.

“Obviously, the state’s decision follows what has been decided at the national level, Sarawak is obviously following Putrajaya decision.

“Why not we just be patient and wait till the end of May. If by that time, which is only one month from now, the Covid-19 curve has been totally flatten then we could open all activities,” he said.

He said he was still concerned about the situation in the state and was worried about what could happen if the MCO was relaxed too soon.

“That is my personal opinion. Maybe the medical experts think otherwise. To me, better we bear with MCO and its inconveniences till end of May and if it is really safe, then by all means open up activities,” he said.

Gary Wong, 44, a master of ceremonies, pointed out that Kuching and Samarahan were still classified as Covid-19 red zones.

“It would be premature to loosen the ruling. Allowing it now is not only doubling the number of people in a vehicle, but also doubling the number of people in grocery stores or supermarkets.

“Indirectly it’s double the risk, I hope the government will take this into account to go back with one person per car or head of family to shop for essentials.

“Getting them to do proper social distancing is already a tall order. The most they will distance themselves is while queuing to enter, once in, we could easily see how close a person can be to others, imagine we double that,” said Wong.

University student, Shahidan Kasim, 24, said the current system of one member of a household going for grocery shopping and practicing social distancing seemed to be slowing down the spread of Covid-19.

“Personally in my opinion, one person would be enough to purchase goods. I think why bother fixing something that’s not even broken in the first place,” he said.

Today, Sarawak has decided to follow the latest national ruling in allowing two immediate family members to travel in a car in the fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today Sarawak would allow this with immediate effect, and will abide by the new national ruling.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that two people from the same household were now allowed to travel together in a vehicle for specific reasons.

The MCO, which was enforced on March 18, has been extended until May 12.