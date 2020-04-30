Dr Sim to probe fresh claims affecting healthcare workers at SGH

KUCHING: Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said today he will look into fresh claims affecting the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) cluster, particularly on health care workers who were allegedly required to work when they are waiting for their Covid-19 tests results.

He told The Borneo Post that he would need to get feedback from SGH and the state Health Department on the allegations in a letter published by a website today.

However, Dr Sim, who is a member of the state disaster management committee (SDMC), said that the claim that SGH lacked hospital beds and was facing a shortage of manpower was not true based on reports sent to the Health Ministry by the state Health Department on Sunday.

He said that he could understand the fear that healthcare workers were facing in the battle against the pandemic and he felt that the writer of the letter could be acting out of frustration.

“I understand that frustration, emotion and fear are high around this time. Some probably crying out for help, perhaps needing counselling,” he said.

“Unless you have enough experience, crisis times like this need you to have mental toughness which university and lack of work experience will not prepare you to cope,” said Dr Sim.

Among others the writer of the letter claimed that the Covid-19 testing and quarantine of healthcare workers were done in a “haphazard” manner, they had to deal with poor living conditions at the hospital and they were faced with inconsistent policies.

The letter was the second one this week to raise allegations about the situation at SGH and the hospital’s handling of healthcare workers who had been infected by the virus.

The first letter claimed that SGH staff were infected by a patient at the hospital and that the hospital should have been placed under lockdown. It also alleged that there were discrepancies in the testing of healthcare workers for the virus.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and state Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing had all refuted the claims earlier.

Noor Hisham told a press conference in Putrajaya earlier today that the healthcare workers in SGH who tested positive for Covid-19 did not contract the virus from treating Covid-19 positive patients at the hospital.

He said 29 out of the total 56 cases at the hospital were connected to the Kuching church gathering cluster. He added that of the total number of cases, 21 are still being treated and the rest have been discharged.

Dr Chin told a separate press conference here that the cases at the hospital did not all happen at the same time but were accumulated over a month.

He also said SGH has enforced strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to make sure that Covid-19 infections among its healthcare workers were under control.