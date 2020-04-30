First batch of 127 Unimas students leave campus for Sibu (Video)

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A total of 127 of around 4,000 Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) students have left their campus for their respective homes today.

Unimas vice chancellor Dato Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi said the students were heading to the main destination that was Sibu.

“The first batch of 127 students are heading to Sibu using eight buses and they will be brought to Sibu district police headquarters to be processed when arrived,” he told Utusan Borneo today.

He said the students would have to observe social distancing and refrain from having close contacts with their family members once they arrived home and they would be placed under self-surveillance for

14 days.

“Before this, the students had undergone health screening by the university medical team to ensure they are cleared of the Covid-19 virus,” he said when monitoring the departure of the students at Cempaka College, Unimas here today.

“In these three days, we are assisting to send students back to their home located throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Mohamad Kadim added the exact number of students who would be going home had not been finalised yet and the university was still compiling all the information.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas reportedly stated Unimas had been tasked with managing the transportation of students from all public and private higher learning institutions in Sarawak to return to their hometowns in view of Movement Control Order (MCO).

“The departure of students needs to be done in stages due to logistic factor and at the same time following the standard operating procedure fixed by the National Security Council and Ministry of Health.”

On Saturday, he said the university would be sending about 2,900 students from Peninsula Malaysia and Sabah to their respective home.

Moreover, he said some students preferred to stay in the campus due to better internet connection for them to continue pursuing their course online.

The welfare of students who choose to stay in campus would be properly taken care off, he added.

Mohamad Kadim also added the university was currently conducting their classes and lessons online to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission among students.

“We are considering starting the second semester on June 9 after Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai festivals. The intake of new students will also be carried out in October instead of September,” he said.