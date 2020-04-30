Five Pitas families lose homes in fire

KOTA MARUDU: Five families with 28 members were left homeless when fire destroyed three houses at Kampung Rosob in Pitas early yesterday morning.

Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue operation chief Kamarudin Sabanah said a distress call was received at 5.47am and seven fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene in two fire trucks.

Kamarudin said fire and rescue personnel managed to control the blaze by 6.33am.

He said there were no fatalities while the cause of the fire and total loss were still under investigation.

Kamarudin said the affected victims would be placed at a nearby community hall temporarily.