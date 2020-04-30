Health DG: Covid-19 testing capacity for Sarawak to be increased to 1,040 tests a day

KUCHING: The testing capacity for Covid-19 in Sarawak will be increased to 1,040 tests a day, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were currently four laboratories in Sarawak capable of testing for Covid-19, located in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Miri Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Currently, he said these four laboratories were capable of testing 898 samples for Covid-19 in a day.

“SGH is expected to receive a machine equipped with the capacity to conduct 200 Covid-19 tests a day. The machine will be operational in early May,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the daily Covid-19 situation update at Putrajaya today.

For Bintulu Hospital, he said it will be equipped with the capability to test 50 samples for Covid-19 a day by the middle of May.

Explaining the number of beds available in Sarawak to treat Covid-19 patients, Dr Noor Hisham added that there was a combined capacity of 736 beds available in SGH, Bintulu Hospital, Miri Hospital and Sibu Hospital.

He further pointed out that Sarawak has a total of 63 beds available for critical treatments and 112 ventilator machines for use.

“The critical services provide by SGH is operating as usual and the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the situation,” he assured.

If necessary, Dr Noor Hisham said the ministry would send samples to be tested for Covid-19 to private laboratories as a short-term solution.