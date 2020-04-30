Health DG: SGH healthcare workers did not contract Covid-19 from treating infected patients

KUCHING: Healthcare workers in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) who tested positive for Covid-19 did not contract the virus from treating Covid-19 positive patients, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

“Our investigations have pointed out that healthcare workers in SGH did not contract the Covid-19 virus when providing treatment to patients who tested positive for the virus at normal wards or intensive care units,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the daily Covid-19 situation report at Putrajaya today.

He said most of the cases involving healthcare workers or 29 cases at the hospital were from the church cluster in the state.

Based on the latest figure, Dr Noor Hisham said there was a total of 56 cases of Covid-19 involving healthcare workers in SGHl, including two new cases reported today.

“From the 56 cases involving healthcare workers at SGH, 35 patients have since been discharged and another 21 patients are receiving treatment,” he explained.

Giving a breakdown of the Covid-19 clusters in the state, Dr Noor Hisham said one new case from the church cluster has been reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 176 people.

“A total of 86 patients (from the church cluster) have been discharged, 85 patients are still receiving treatment, two are in intensive care units and three deaths have been reported.”

As for the Italy cluster in the state, Dr Noor Hisham said no new cases were reported today, with the total number of positive cases from the cluster remaining at 63 patients.

“From the total number of positive cases in the Italy cluster, 26 patients have been discharged, 31 others are still receiving treatment, one patient is in the intensive care unit and five deaths have been reported,” said Noor Hisham.