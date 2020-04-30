Ismail Sabri: SMEs to be allowed to operate soon during MCO

KUCHING: The federal government will soon allow small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to operate during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said an announcement on this matter as well as the relevant standard operating procedures (SOP) should be made soon.

“Kindly wait for an announcement. Now that big companies have begun operating, SMEs will be allowed to operate too. The relevant SOP will be issued soon,” he said when responding to questions during a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Ismail Sabri advised companies and factories that had been allowed to operate at full scale to strictly adhere to the SOP set by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti).

He noted that among the factories that were allowed to operate at full scale were those producing food items and medicine.

“They must practice social distancing and this is included in the SOP released by Miti. They have to comply with the SOP.

“Last time (during the first and second phase of the MCO), they (essential services) were allowed to operate with a workforce at 50 per cent , now 100 per cent is allowed,” he said.

On the issue of ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal access to enter the country), the Defence Minister said the authorities had identified all of them to strengthen border control amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri, however, said there was no way for him or the government to disclose those ‘lorong tikus’.

“They (lorong tikus) have been identified but I cannot reveal where they are. If they are made known, then those who want to come (enter Malaysia illegally) will not be using those,” he added.