Korean water purifiers for quarantine centre

KOTA KINABALU: Cuckoo International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd extended its support to the State government by joining the fight against Covid-19.

The South Korean home appliance manufacturer has equipped the makeshift quarantine centre at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex with its water purifiers.

Cuckoo founder and chief executive officer Hoe Kian Choon said the effort was an extension of support given to the quarantine centre in MAEPS Serdang making the total value of Water Purifiers and Air Purifiers sponsored worth over RM200,000 to date.

Cuckoo is honoured to have been given the opportunity by the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry to equip the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex with our Water Purifiers.

This is the second of such effort where a makeshift quarantine centre is provided with Cuckoo’s clean and quality drinking water.

“Going in line with our Beyond Standards philosophy, we hope to continue providing our support and services wherever possible to help Malaysia combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hoe said in a statement, yesterday.

Natural Chief Officer (Sabah and Sarawak) Kevin Lim was on hand to deliver the water purifiers, yesterday.

Also present was Natural Chief Manager (Sabah) Tang Weng Kin.

The state government has temporarily converted the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex into a quarantine centre and is set to house over 170 Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Such facility follows the conversion of other sports complexes which are managed by Sabah Sports Board. Two other sports complexes that were temporarily converted for the same purpose are in Tambunan and Ranau.

The conversion of these facilities involves various departments and agencies including the Public Works Department (JKR), Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Health Department and Sabah Sports Board, among others.

According to Hoe, since the Covid-19 outbreak the company has been extending its support to the government and Malaysians to cope and combat the pandemic.

“This is done through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign. Some of the initiatives include sharing tips and information to Malaysians on how to care for themselves and their loved ones during the pandemic.

“We also extend morale support to those affected through the AMASAMA Sehati music video produced with the help of its ambassador and Malaysia’s Queen of Pop Dato Sri Siti Nurhaliza.”