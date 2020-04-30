Malaysia must shed dependence on foreign workers now, says MTUC Sarawak

KUCHING: Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) Sarawak wants the government to start reducing the country’s dependence on foreign workers, its chairman Mohd Ibrahim Hamid said.

“It is really exasperating that the government has yet to decide on whether to trim the country’s dependence on foreign labour and reduce the number of foreign workers in the country,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ibrahim said it was obvious that the Government should have reduced foreign workers even before the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced.

“For years we have been creating low value jobs to suit the foreign workers and feed the agents. It simply makes no sense to push for economic growth and investment that create low paying jobs for more than four million foreign workers.”

“These workers send back their wages to help in the development of their own countries. Up to 80 per cent of workers in timber and plantation are foreign workers while tens of thousands of Sarawakians in particular have to leave their families to work in Singapore, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Penang,” he said.

Mohd Ibrahim said the country needed to improve labour productivity through higher value and highly skilled jobs.

“This will remain a pipe dream as there is no incentive for employers to invest in technology and modern production methods as long as there are abundantly cheap and mostly illegal foreign workers.”

Eighty five per cent of the small and medium enterprises in the country are employing illegal foreign workers, he pointed out.

When contacted for his response, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said, trimming of dependence on foreign workers in Sarawak was simpler said than done.

“I was the minister in-charge of plantation at one stage, therefore, I can understand the industrial needs to employ foreign workers especially from Indonesia especially in the harvesting of fresh fruit bunches (FFB).

“Works in plantation (FFB) is described as ‘3Ds: Dirty, Dangerous and Demanding’. Our local populace just refuse to take the job,” said Masing who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development.

He said some critics might suggest that Sarawak increased pay in order to attract locals to work in the plantation industry, but that too was easier said than done.

“It looks easy but we must understand that the economics of the industry has its limitations. Cash flow chart comes into the picture.”

However, there is a possibility to reduce our dependence on foreign workers via mechanisation, Masing said.

“For this to happen we must give prizes and incentives to innovators who can mechanise harvesting of our oil palm. I tried this before but it didn’t quite work. It doesn’t mean we should stop. We must continue. Increase prizes and incentives.”

Masing was confident that Sarawak has the brains to mechanise harvesting of FFBs.

“We had overcome the challenges of hill logging very successfully,” he said, when explaining that mechanisation can be applied at oil palm plantations.