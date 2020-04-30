Marine Police check 1,148 boats, ships under MCO

KUCHING: The Marine Police conducted checks on 1,148 boats and ships in Kuching, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang between March 18 and April 28.

Within the same period, 10 individuals were arrested for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) in three separate incidents.

“These checks were conducted as part of Op Covid during the MCO period,” said Marine Police Region Five commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a statement yesterday.

The first arrest, he revealed, was conducted around 9.55pm on April 10 at Kampung Muhibbah Seberang Pending involving a man in his 40s.

He said marine police were conducting patrols in the area when they spotted the suspect, who failed to provide valid reasons as to why he was not adhering to the MCO.

The second incident occurred at the Kampung Bako jetty, which saw three male suspects nabbed around 10.30pm on April 11.

The third incident occurred at the jetty along Sungai Balang in Kuching around 5.30pm on April 12, which saw the arrest of six male suspects aged between 17 and 27.