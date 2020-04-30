Mayor Wee: Labour Day shines light on ‘overlooked’ workforce amid Covid-19 war

KUCHING: This year’s Labour Day should be regarded as the most significant of all the previous celebrations in that it highlights the frontline workers battling against Covid-19.

In highlighting this, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said traditionally, the May 1 event would be marked with rallies and activities run by unions, including talks on the roles of the human workforce in every aspect of socio-economy.

“Many companies would also take the opportunity to host Family Day events on this day, as a way to recognise their workers and also to foster better rapport with them.

“This year, however, is very different. The Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO) necessitated by it have left us unable to do all this.

“Still, I see this year’s Labour Day as special, because it makes us remember the ‘overlooked’ workers who, despite the risks that they are facing, are out there ensuring that everyone is protected,” he said in his Labour Day message.

Wee acknowledged that some frontliners had not had any break or leave since March this year.

In this respect, he pointed out that this group must never be taken for granted and if possible, the public should support the push for these workers to be given incentives from both the government and the private sector.

“Not everyone gets to enjoy May 1 holiday as they need to work to ensure that society would keep going.

“The uniformed men and women, the enforcement personnel, the healthcare and medical teams including the health inspectors from the local authorities, and right down to the cleaners and the garbage collectors — they all have been contributing immensely to society during these tough times.

“It is only right that they be given incentives in recognition of their role as frontliners during this challenging period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wee called upon blood donors to continue supporting the donation drive being run at Dewan Masyarakat Kuching along Jalan Padungan here.

Opening from 8.30am to 3pm daily throughout the MCO period, the collection centre is facilitated by the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank, with assistance from Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak State and Kuching South City Council (MBKS).

MRC Sarawak has been supporting the SGH through blood stock replenishment drives since the imposition of the MCO on March 18.

According to Wee, over 700 pints have been collected, but the blood bank always needs more stock to ensure sufficient supply for emergency cases.

For more information, search ‘MRC Sarawak’ on Facebook, or call 082-4282 28 / 014-609 4428.