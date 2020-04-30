MCO: Sabah allows two people in one car

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government today decided to allow two people to travel in one vehicle during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period in line with the new rules announced by the federal government yesterday.

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong said the decision was made at a meeting of the Sabah COVID-19 Command centre after studying in details the decision announced by the federal government yesterday.

“In accordance with the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No. 4) Regulations 2020, one is allowed to be accompanied by another person to go out and obtain essential items such as food, medicine and any need, provided that the accompanying person is living in the same house,” he said in a statement today.

He said for healthcare and medical services, one could be accompanied by any other person as may be deemed reasonably necessary. – Bernama