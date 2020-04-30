No change in MPKK policy in Sabah – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU: All appointed Village Community Management Council (MPKK) members in Sabah are to continue serving until the end of their term.

The Ministry of Rural Development made no change on the institution of currently appointed MPKK, said its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

“The state government through the Ministry of Rural Development Sabah has the authority to appoint administrative bodies at the village level, namely the MPKK.

“The ministry would like to inform that as of now, no change has been made on the institution of the MPKK until the appointment term ends. All chairpersons, secretaries and committee members are to continue with their responsibilities throughout their respective terms of appointment,” said Ewon in a statement, yesterday.

Ewon was referring to a letter from the ministry at the federal level issued to all states on March 4, on the postponement of all MPKK-related matters.

However, the state government decided for readily appointed MPKK to proceed with their duties and that their allowances continue to be paid, he said.

Ewon conceded with the issued letter on April 14, stating that all MPKK were to proceed with their duties to better serve village communities amid Covid-19.

“The ministry at the state level is of the stand that existing MPKK are adequate to manage administration at the village level. Therefore, there are no new policies regarding MPKK in Sabah unless the state government decides otherwise,” said Ewon.