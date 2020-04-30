Petronas contributes ICU beds to Sabah, Labuan hospitals

KOTA KINABALU: Petronas, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm Yayasan Petronas, has contributed 14 intensive care unit (ICU) beds to hospitals in Sabah and Labuan to assist them in the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The shipment of the beds arrived in Kota Kinabalu and Labuan last week and was delivered to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah Women and Children Hospital (HWKKS) in Likas, Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital, Keningau Hospital and Labuan Hospital.

The donation is part of Yayasan Petronas’ RM20 million contribution in medical equipment and supplies that was announced on March 23 to help hospitals and healthcare front-liners mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia. This is being carried out in stages in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

Head of Petronas Sabah and Labuan, Rokiah Sulaiman said: “We hope that these contributions will help the health front-liners mitigate the spread of Covid-19 and complement the efforts by the Sabah government as well as the authorities in Labuan in handling the Covid-19 situation.”

Apart from the medical equipment, Petronas has also extended assistance to the enforcement authorities and contributed essential food items and Petronas gift cards to deserving households to help them through the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Earlier this month, the Company, through its Sentuhan Kasih programme, had donated food items to 1,200 B40 households in Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Kiulu, Sipitang and Labuan. Its petrochemical arm, Petronas Chemicals Group also contributed hypochlorite solution to sanitise Sipitang town and its surrounding areas, including Mesapol and Sindumin.

Meanwhile, its retail and marketing arm, Petronas Dagangan Berhad, in collaboration with Petronas Group Security had contributed 75 cartons of Mesra mineral water to police and army personnel who were manning roadblocks in enforcing the MCO around Kota Kinabalu.

More recently, Petrosains Maker Studio in Tanjung Aru collaborated with KK Coders to contribute 190 pieces of 3D-printed face shields to QEH and HWKKS. This effort will continue until it reaches the target of producing 1,000 pieces of 3D-printed face shields.

Petronas also contributed 2,000 face masks to Sabah and Labuan media frontliners on April 21 and 23 respectively to support them in keeping safe while performing their duties to keep the nation informed about the pandemic.