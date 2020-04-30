Pusaka donates RM48,000 to three organisations

KUCHING: Sarawak Industry Development Corporation (Pusaka) made a Ramadan contribution of RM48,000 to three organisations yesterday.

Its general manager Hashim Bojet said the recipients were Muslim Welfare Organisation Malaysia (Perkim) Lawas branch, KSK Satok and Hikmah Kuching branch.

“This Ramadan is a whole new experience for all Muslims in the country due to the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Realising our corporate social responsibility, especially to the less fortunate, this Ramadan Pusaka is pleased to offer generous donations to these three organisations,” said Hashim.

During the simple ceremony, RM30,000 was given to Perkim Lawas branch received by its patron Datuk Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, RM8,000 to KSK Satok received by its secretary Azemi Hipni, and Hikmah Kuching branch received RM10,000 received by its representative, Ustaz Idris Ahmad.

The donations, among others, are aimed at helping the underprivileged, the disabled, the elderly, single mothers, converts and orphans who are in need.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, who is also the Pusaka Management Board chairman.