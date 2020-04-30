Regional bans take its toll on AirAsia X

KUCHING: AirAsia X (AAX), saw its traffic volume shrinking by 25 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to 1.1 million passengers for the month of March.

This is on the back of capacity cuts with available seats per kilometre (ASK) dropping by 21 per cent amid reduced flight frequency as well as temporary suspension of certain routes, to mitigate slower travel demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

AAX is scheduled to release its 1QFY20 results and passenger yield data next month.

To recap, its Malaysian operation had announced the temporary hibernation of its entire fleet and suspended all scheduled operations for a period of two months effective March 28, 2020.

“During 1QFY20, Malaysia AirAsia X carried only 1.1 million passengers, as its capacity shrank by 21 per cent y-o-y to 6.9 billion of ASK. Passenger load hence declined by 9.4 percentage points to 74 per cent, compared to 83 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 (1Q19),” said researchers with Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) yesterday.

“Both the number of passengers carried and ASK for 1Q20 were above our expectation at 29 per cent of our full year forecast however, though we believe this to be in-line as we expect poorer numbers for the rest of the year.”

In February 2020, Malaysia AirAsia X had reduced its flight frequency to China as travel restrictions tightened, coupled with softer travel demand.

Meanwhile, in March 2020, it halted almost 90 per cent of its routes network, including Australia, Japan, South Korea and India. Four routes were terminated in March, namely Tianjin, Wuhan, Lanzhou and Jaipur.

PublicInvest Research thus retained itsunderperform call with unchanged target price of RM0.03 per share.

In another note, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) saw that its associate, Thai AirAsia X faced a blip in load factor as it dropped below the 80 per cent threshold to reach 77 per cent.

Thai AirAsia X was also not left out from suspending all flights from March 16, 2020 for a period of three months which is suspended until April 19, 2020.

“Many countries have implemented travel bans and lockdowns to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus. For example, Japan declared a state of emergency initially for Tokyo and six other prefectures on 8 April 2020 but has now been implemented it nationwide until 6 May 2020.

“Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand extended the ban for all incoming flights to May 31 from the initial date of the lifting of the ban on April 30. All of these restrictions on travelling are scheduled to end before the suspension of AAX’s fleet is lifted.

“That being said, the risk of further extensions of these travel bans or lockdown will negate the resumption of AAX’s flight operations.

“Therefore, this could derail the positive sentiment coming out from North Asia as countries like China have gradually added domestic flights.”

Taking macro-economic conditions and company specific risk of AirAsia X having substantial exposure to North Asia (more than 30 per cent of ASK), MIDF Research is are reiterating its trading sell call on AirAsia X.”