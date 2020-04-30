RM12.42 mln approved for 307 successful SMCS applicants

KUCHING: A total RM12.42 million has already been approved for 307 successful applicants of Sarawak Micro Credit Scheme (SMCS).

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said SMCS has received many applications after it was opened on April 1 for those affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We are aware that petty traders and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) are most affected by the MCO and Covid-19 pandemic.

“We encourage them to apply for SMCS.

“Initially, SMCS was allocated RM30 million.

“An additional RM20 million came under the Sarawakku Sayang financial aid package announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg on March 20,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneurs Development, said he welcomes feedback to improve the SMCS especially from those applicants in areas where they are in disadvantaged situation in terms of internet accessibility.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and AgroBank Malaysia are appointed as agencies for the SMCS, which aims to provide soft loans to the B40 group, petty traders and SMEs which have been suffering due to MCO

Application forms can be obtained from the websites of the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneurs Development, SEDC and AgroBank.

The scheme is divided into two categories; the first category is for loans of between RM1,000 and RM10,000 without any interest charged while the second category is for loans up to RM50,000 with 2 per cent interest.