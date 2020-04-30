SCCC donates face masks to journalists

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) yesterday donated 1,500 pieces of face masks to 10 local newspapers to ensure the journalists who are working on the frontline are protected against Covid-19.

The beneficiary organizations are The Borneo Post, See Hua Daily News, Utusan Borneo, Overseas Chinese Daily News (OCDN), Asia Times, Sin Chew Daily, Merdeka Daily, Daily Express, New Sabah Times and Asia Times Online. Each organization received 150 pieces of face masks.

The masks were distributed to representatives of the news organizations by SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew.

Liew, who is also the honorary advisor of Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA), lauded the journalists for their utmost professionalism, who are still working on the frontline covering assignments to deliver accurate news to their readers through newspaper or e-paper.

He urged the journalists to take the necessary precautions, such as wearing face masks and practise good personal hygiene, on the job.

He said the contribution of face masks was a gesture of appreciation from SCCC to the media practitioners.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Journalists Association (KKJA) chairman Yong Ted Phen thanked SCCC for the donation, which demonstrated their concern and support towards journalists.

He also commended the association for contributing face masks, thermometers and face shields to frontliners over the past week, including the police, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Penampang District Council, Sepanggar Member of Parliament (MP) office, Sri Pritchard Old Folks Home and several primary and secondary schools.

Also present were SCCC honorary advisor Datuk Harry Teo and deputy president Datuk Soh Poh Soon.