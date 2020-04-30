SDMC decision on operational status of economic sectors expected to be announced soon

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will announce its decision in the next few days on whether to allow certain economic sectors to operate at full capacity, said its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Chief Minister said Sarawak has been given the mandate to monitor certain situations during Covid-19 such as making the decision to allow companies to resume operations while the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still in effect.

“If it’s regarding the law such as the latest national ruling which now allows for two immediate family members to travel in a car, it is mandatory for us to follow this directive.

“But there are guidelines for the opening of economic sectors. We are guided by the standard operating procedure from Kuala Lumpur but we will look at the situation as we see fit for Sarawak,” he said at the daily Covid-19 press conference here today.

He was asked to comment on recent news report whereby in addition to the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miri) allowing certain economic sectors to operate at full capacity, plans are also underway to reopen nurseries and kindergartens during the fourth phase of the MCO.

Uggah said ultimately, the state is trying its best to ensure that this war with Covid-19 is won while also taking into consideration of the various other impact at the same time.

“That is why in the next few days, we will announce what our decision is on Miti which now allows companies operating at 50 per cent capacity to 100 per cent.

“That is our strategy including the issue of nurseries and kindergartens,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the issue concerning Sarawakian students returning to the state either from Kuala Lumpur, Sabah and Labuan, Uggah said there had been no problems from both sides of the divide thus far.

“We have discussed with all the divisional disaster management committees to prepare them for the return of the students.

“The standard operating procedure is for those who are coming from green zones, they will be quarantined for 14 days at the point of arrival from Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan.

“For those who are in red and yellow zones, they will be released and given QR-coded wristbands and on the seventh day they will be tested for Covid-19 to see their condition,” he said.

As for local higher learning students, Uggah said Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) will be coordinating the students’ journey back to their respective hometowns.

“Those arriving in green zones such as Sibu for instance, they will be given wristbands and quarantined at home, after which they will be tested on the seventh day.

“The reason is not to give them problems, but it is to protect and ensure that their area remains green,” he said.

He also appealed to the students to please understand why this is being done and thanked them for their sacrifice.