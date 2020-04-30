Sibu start-up among 4 firms re-innovating medical products

KUCHING: Sibu-based medical tech start-up company Twin Catalyst Sdn Bhd is one of four High Impact Programme 2 (HIP2) companies nationwide to re-innovate medical products to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Agensi Inovasi Malaysia (AIM) chief executive officer Naser Jaafar in a statement said these four HIP2 companies under AIM’s commercialisation arm PlaTCOM Ventures Sdn Bhd are bringing to the fore medical products for clinical and virus detection use.

He said Twin Catalyst is looking for funds to mass produce Elasti-Mask – a disposable face mask with elastic edges that conform to the shape of the wearer’s face.

“The Elasti-Mask prevents air leakage from its edges, providing better protection in the highly contagious environment of Covid-19 treatment centres, and complementing supplies of traditional N95 and three-layer hospital face masks to frontliners,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

It was also mentioned in the statement that Twin Catalyst was first set up to produce Wondaleaf, the first unisex condom in the world that has an extended adhesive shield to cover the wearer’s vulnerable groin area from direct skin contact or exchange of bodily fluid during sexual contact for a full protection against pregnancy and sexually-transmitted diseases.

Naser added Twin Catalyst and the other HIP2 companies with innovative Covid-19 containment solutions are currently working on their prototypes to make it into market-ready products before delivering them to frontliners and to the local medical research community.

“(These products) will augment the protection afforded by PPE (Personal Protective Equipment); enhance the shield from infection for frontliners treating positive patients; reinforce laboratory testing of samples from patients; and enhance diagnostic tools for intensifying detection of Covid-19,” he said.

Apart from Twin Catalyst, the other HIP2 companies under this initiative are TTMC Sdn Bhd, Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn Bhd (Mediven), Biogenes Technologies Sdn Bhd and IN3Bio.

Naser said TMC Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and U-MAG Acrylic Products (M) Sdn Bhd to produce an Aerosol Box, which is a protective transparent barrier enclosure that is placed on a patient’s head and chest area.

He explained this product is to especially facilitate endotracheal intubation – a procedure to administer mechanical ventilation through a tube inserted in the airway.

“The Aerosol Box protects nurses and doctors from being exposed to an infected patient’s ultrafine mist expelled during exhalation while allowing their hands to be mobile to perform the procedure”.

Medical Innovation Ventures Sdn Bhd (Mediven), in a move to reinforce laboratory testing, has developed a new laboratory test kit for testing samples from patients who display Covid-19 symptoms, including those with influenza and influenza-like illnesses.

Naser said the Mediven’s ‘GenoAmp Real-Time RT PCR influenza A & B/Covid-19/Mers-CoV Test Kit’ single-tube assay can simultaneously detect and differentiate between Influenza A (H1N1 & H3N2) and Influenza B; Covid-19 (including its E gene, RdRPgene and spike gene), as well as Mers-CoV, from a single drop of a patient’s bodily fluid.

“It can be deployed en masse to the frontlines of the pandemic and significantly reduces the time required to test individual samples,” he said.

As for Biogenes Technologies Sdn Bhd, it is developing ‘Aptamer’ – a synthetic substitute that can replace animal-harvested antibodies, which are used to create biological diagnostic tools that can detect the presence of specific viruses or bacteria.

Naser said the company adapted this synthetic substitute for Covid-19 detection from its UltraLab, a first-of-its-kind portable DNA sex marker biosensor kit initially used to distinguish the sex of arowana fish in selective breeding programme.

“It has been used as a molecular diagnostic application in human healthcare, animal breeding, agriculture and food safety. Aptamers are also used in vaccine research and anti-venom development.”

On a related matter, Naser said these innovative endeavours are part of the total of 200 projects by 186 companies under the HIP2 programme.

He explained that PlaTCOM allocated close to RM100 million for this highly successful programme, which to date has secured a 40 per cent commercialisation rate.