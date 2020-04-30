S’wak health director tightens SGH infection control, refutes claims over Covid-19 cluster

KUCHING: All necessary steps to prevent the Covid-19 infection among Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) healthcare workers have been taken, said State Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing today.

Refuting claims in a letter circulating on social media which called for a lockdown of SGH due to the spread of Covid-19 in the hospital cluster, Dr Chin told a press conference today that the number of cases mentioned in the letter were not all recorded within a day.

“We understand that these 50-plus cases are not all at one go. They are actually over a one-month period so the average is about one to two cases a day.

“In fact, 30 to 60 per cent have already been discharged while the rest are still on treatment,” he said on the letter, which was sent anonymously by a ‘concerned citizen’.

The letter claimed that SGH staff were infected by a patient at the hospital and that the hospital should have been locked down. It also alleged that there were discrepancies in the testing of healthcare workers for the virus.

Dr Chin stressed that it is not that SGH and all of its healthcare workers are affected by the infection.

“We will try our best to make sure there are no subsequent infections and will take the necessary steps to prevent that.”

He said SGH has enforced strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to make sure that Covid-19 infections among its healthcare workers are under control.

Among the SOP, he said, included strengthening the infection control practices among healthcare workers and to tighten the monitoring on the strict infection control practices such as hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment (PPE), and usage of face shield with surgical mask for all staff in all clinical areas.

“The enforcement of social distancing is also very important among healthcare workers whether they are in wards, in the pantry and so on.”

He said SGH has designated teams of staff who would take care of specific wards so that they are not mixed with patients from other wards.

“The working hours of staff will be reorganised into shift and partial shifts to suit these teams and we will also carry out strengthening to enhance environmental sanitation including regular disinfection of high touch surfaces such as lifts, ATM machines, work surfaces and so on,” he added.

Apart from that, he said active case detection would also be carried out among healthcare workers who would be screened to pick up any cases in the event that if they do have Covid-19, they can be quarantined and put under treatment.

Dr Chin also said all patients that are admitted to SGH would be screened for Covid-19.

“We will provide face masks to all the patients regardless of whether they have signs of Covid-19 symptoms or not, including general patients and their caretakers.”

He added that there were no plans to place SGH on lockdown because the hospital still provides services to other patients.

“But we will make sure there is no infection among them.”

Asked if any action would be taken against the person who wrote the letter, Dr Chin said there were more pressing matters to tend to.

“We don’t know who wrote that letter and right now we are busy with Covid-19, so we don’t have time to find out who this person is. We have so many things to do,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas reminded the public not to be deceived by fake news that are circulating on social media or messaging platform.

“Before you are certain of the fact, please try not to release the news to others especially when the news is attacking a very important organisation.

“In the last few days, Dr Chin has nothing else to do but try to convince the public that SGH has its own SOP to protect the medical frontliners and it is safe to seek treatment at the hospital,” he said.

He pointed out that SGH is not a hospital solely to treat Covid-19 patients as they have other patients as well.

“We appeal to the public to please ascertain the news first. Don’t spread if the news seem fake,” he said.

Yesterday, Uggah also pointed out that the healthcare workers in the SGH cluster did not contract the virus from caring for Covid-19 patients but were connected to other clusters in the state.