Tiong chides those who defy MCO, roadblocks

BINTULU: Irresponsible citizens who repeatedly defy the movement control order (MCO) and avoid roadblocks will impede this measure from achieving its objective of curbing the spread of Covid-19, says Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

“This move not only violates traffic regulations, but also the MCO itself and their own safety as well as other road users.

“These violators truly believe that the convenience of a few seconds outweighs the consequences of the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The Bintulu MP was responding to some reports of a small group of drivers circumventing a roadblock in Bintulu by ‘detouring’ through the Taman Jason residential area or brazenly making a U-turn onto the opposing lane and turning into Jalan Bougainvillea 2.

As another Covid-19 positive case was confirmed here on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 12, Tiong said the public must realise they are still in a high-risk area.

“Keep in mind, the number of cases is still rising, not dropping,” he warned.

Thus he hoped the public would cooperate fully with the police and military in enforcing the MCO. Tiong noted the only way to fight the pandemic is to prevent more infections.

“The MCO is not to deliberately cause woes and inconvenience to the people.

“But it is a lesser of two evils, so the people must understand it is necessary for our long-term good,” he said.