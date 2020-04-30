Two MCO flouters jailed

KOTA KINABALU: A man who did not go home immediately after working hours but stopped by near his home to smoke was among two persons sent to jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for being at local infection areas without reasonable explanation during Movement Control Order (MCO). The other man, a foreigner, had tried to jump from a bridge when pursued by police.

In the first case, the 37-year-old man was jailed for seven days from the date of his arrest plus RM300 fine, in default, three days’ jail for disobeying the MCO by moving from his workplace to another place, the parking lot of a laundry premises in Menggatal on April 23.

The facts of the case stated that the accused, who is a father of two, told a policeman on duty that day at 11pm that he wanted to meet up with a face mask seller at that time and when the police asked the accused to call the seller, he failed to do so.

The police then arrested the accused and further investigation revealed that the accused was actually on his way home from his workplace but had stopped by to smoke before heading home because he did not want his wife to know that he is a smoker.

In mitigation, National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Lim Ming Zoong @ Lawrence, who represented the accused, told the court that the accused pleaded for a lower fine stating that this was his first offence.

The counsel also said that the accused is married and has two children while his wife is a full-time housewife.

In the second case, a foreigner from Tawi-Tawi in the Philippines was jailed for 14 days for moving from Kampung Sembulan Tengah to Kampung Sembulan Lama on April 24.

The facts of the case stated that the accused had attempted to run away from the police by jumping from a bridge but failed when the police caught him.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that he has no valid travel document and he hails from the Philippines.

The court also ordered the accused to be referred to the Immigration Department after serving his jail term for further action.

The two accused pleaded guilty yesterday to their charges before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles.