Two persons in car ruling a welcome move

LIMBANG: People here generally welcome the move to allow two persons in a car or on motorcycle to shop for groceries and other essentials during the fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO), starting yesterday.

Chairman of Pakan Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT) Kapitan Ang Chiw Kiam said the decision would make it easier for a husband to drive his wife to shop, go to clinic or hospital for treatment, or get their medicine. However, she said the people should continue to be careful, obey the rules set by the government and not take advantage to come out for unreasonable purposes.

“This decision is a relief to the people, especially those with valid reasons like seeking medical treatment and shopping for groceries.

“However, the people should not be complacent but instead continue to follow the MCO to fight Covid-19,” she said when met here yesterday.

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth exco, Daniel Taha, said they also welcomed the decision.

“Permission to go out in a pair from one family is very much welcome especially for food, medicine, daily necessities or other essential items,” he said.

Daniel said previously, many rural folk here had difficulty going to town and needed to be accompanied by a family member who could drive.

For Ranggau KRT chairman, Adinin Adol, the decision would make it easier for people, especially family members who do not drive, to go to banks, clinics and to shop for essentials.

“It also makes it easier for people to send their own family members for important business in the town,” he added.