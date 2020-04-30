UMS to assist military hospital in Covid-19 tests

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah, through its Biotechnology Research Institute (BRI), has agreed to assist Hospital Angkatan Tentera Wilayah Kota Kinabalu (HATW KK) in Covid-19 tests.

This collaboration is a result of the military hospital’s intention to work with BRI, which were communicated earlier to UMS.

UMS Vice-Chancellor, Professor Datuk ChM Dr. Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said that with certified facilities and trained researchers, UMS will be able to help HATW KK to speed up their Covid-19 testing and eradicate this pandemic.

Responding to this, a meeting between BRI and HATW KK was held recently.

The IPB was represented by its director Dr Zarina Amin while the HATW KK was represented by Medical Operation Division Chief, Colonel Dr Shamsul Bahary Muhamad.

In the discussion, BRI has agreed to receive samples from the military hospital for testing at their Biosafety Level-3 laboratory (BSL3).

During the meeting, HATW KK was also briefed about the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for samples arriving and receiving at the BSL3 laboratory.