Volunteers sew PPE for Bintulu Hospital front-liners

BINTULU: A group of 16 volunteers has sewn much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for front-liners at Bintulu Hospital.

Businessman and tailor Leong Bon Huat, who supervised the group, said the project was Bintulu Development Authority general manager Rodziah Morshidi’s idea.

“She has a friend who has the materials, so she asked her friend to send over the materials and asked my help to gather a group of volunteers, sewing this PPE,” he said.

A former convict, Leong said he learned sewing skills in prison and this was his opportunity to give back to society.

He said it was a challenge to move around during the Movement Control Order (MCO) as he had to go through many roadblocks to send materials to the tailors, who live in different places, including in Kampung Jepak.

“My job was to monitor these 16 tailors and to deliver the materials, we were divided into three groups,” Leong said, adding everyone worked for free.

In less than a week, the group made over 1,000 pieces of PPE, which comprised 142 coveralls, 562 hoods, and 435 shoe covers.

Housewife Diana Jay said she felt sorry seeing front-liners being forced to sew their own PPE.

“Our front-liners have sacrificed and they are now shouldering a very heavy responsibility in tackling the Covid-19,” she said, adding her sewing machine broke down on the second day.

This meant she only managed to complete seven hoods, but still found the experience meaningful.

Company secretary Bibiana Enda Kelambu said she saw the call for volunteers while surfing the internet.

“I immediately contacted Leong and submitted my name. I wanted to help end this Covid-19 pandemic and contribute what I can.

“The challenge is we have a very limited time because my colleague was also helping although we were still working even during the MCO,” she said.

Together with her team member Jenny, they managed to make 80 shoe covers, 40 hoods, and 10 coveralls.

Housewife and part-time tailor and tutor Norhamizah Hashim completed her task of making 20 coveralls, 80 hoods, and 50 shoe covers in four days.

“This is a very good community based project and I am willing to join because I saw many of my friends, mostly tailors from Peninsular Malaysia, were also volunteering to make PPE for frontline workers,” she said.

She said they were willing to set aside reservations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri to contribute their sewing skills to help the country’s frontline workers.

“Thank God, all went smoothly as I had plenty of time at home and even my husband and children were also helping me,” said Norhamizah.

Jenny Inga only started sewing at noon as she had to report for duty as a cleaner in the mornings.

“I am happy to contribute my effort although it was not much but it is an honour to be able to join the project and making PPE for front-liners.

“They have been working very hard for us and it motivated me to join this project and there was not much challenge because we were supplied with the materials that have been cut based on the standard of the PPEs,” said Jenny, who managed to produce five coveralls, 20 shoe covers, and 20 hoods in one day and a half.

Housewife Brielle Dayang Jau from Rumah Jaraw Sumok, Sungai Plan was motivated to support nurses and doctors.

“It was not challenging although I have no experience because we got advice from Leong and it made our job easier. In just three days, I managed to make 10 shoe covers, 10 hoods, and 10 coveralls,” she said.

Fellow housewife Magdline Ekong was able to produce 40 shoe covers, 40 hoods, and 10 coveralls in three days.

She felt proud to be able to contribute to the project and enjoyed sewing at night.

Tailor Siti Solehah Jaafar spent four hours and 30 minutes to make 80 shoe covers for the project.

“I was involved in this project on April 21 — it made me happy as I could contribute to this cause as many tailor friends were also helping. Luckily I have the support from my husband, although I have a small child,” she said.

Account assistant Norlaila Ahmad sewed from midnight until early morning to complete her task as she had to care for her three children in the morning.

“I was impressed by the efforts of tailors from Peninsular Malaysia, they’ve been making PPE for charity since the first day of MCO — if they could why not me,” she said.

For 40 hoods, it took her eight hours over two days, and another four hours for 40 shoe covers.

Tailor and fashion designer Masnah Lai made 10 coveralls from 9.30am to 4pm, with some rest in between, while telecommunications company employee Lamiah Taip made 20 shoe covers and 40 hoods.

“I joined this project when I was approached by an officemate and I directly contacted Leong. I think it is my responsibility to help what I can to assist our front-liners.

“It was quite a challenge as I received the materials from Leong on April 22 and we were only given until April 24 to make them,” said Lamiah.

Bintulu Hospital director Dr Davis Johnraj received the PPE made by the volunteers on Monday.