2020 APAC high yield default rate to rise on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) high-yield non-financial company default rate is expected to rise in 2020, said Moody’s Investors Service.

According to Moody’s Credit Transition Model (CTM) which forecasts the trailing 12-month high-yield corporate for APAC, the default rate will rise to 6.4 per cent at the end of 2020 under its baseline scenario, a significant upward revision from the previous estimate of 2.4 per cent.

The revised default rate estimate is also materially higher than the 1.1 per cent default rate in 2019, it said in a research note yesterday.

“The surge in the baseline default rate forecast reflects our expectation of global economic recession amid the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) disruptions.

“This will lead to a substantial weakening of the credit quality of some Asian companies and thus an increase in default risk.

“In our pessimistic scenario, in which we assume the Covid-19 will create wider and deeper economic disruption throughout the year, the Asia-Pacific high-yield corporate default rate will reach 9.1 per cent, compared with the peak of 14.1 per cent at the end of 2009,” Moody’s said.

The research firm noted that the Covid-19 disruptions had materially hurt the global economy this year, putting pressure on companies’ earnings and posing heightened default risks.

The disruption has led to simultaneous supply and demand shocks in the past few months and put pressure on companies’ earnings while recovery is expected to be tepid, even if economic activity resumes in the second quarter it said.

“Companies’ operating performance will continue to be under pressure resulting in a further weakening of their credit profiles.

“The difficult macroeconomic environment increases the default risk of companies with weak business fundamentals and/or high leverage as well as the likelihood of distressed exchanges,” Moody’s said.

The research firm said fiscal and monetary easing measures by major central banks will only provide temporary liquidity relief and not prevent the deterioration of creditworthiness.

Moody’s added Asia-Pacific high-yield non-financial company default rate rose to 2.3 at the end of March 2020 compared to the 1.1 per cent at the end of December 2019, which reflected three

additional defaults, all of which were distressed exchanges, in the first quarter of 2020. — Bernama