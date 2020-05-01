Abdul Karim: ‘CMCO time to reboot country’s economy’

KUCHING: Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah lauds the federal government’s decision to relax the Movement Control Order (MCO) as well as the opening up of economic activities.

“The MCO and the lockdown cannot go on forever.

“What is important is that the government has managed to instil awareness in the Malaysian public through the MCO (on the importance of precaution measures against Covid-19),” he said in a statement.

With this awareness running deep among Malaysian public, Abdul Karim said that it was time to “reboot” the country’s economy by allowing the opening of more economic sectors and permitting certain sports activities.

“Slowly with this easing of economic and social activities, our lives can return back to normal again,” he said.

However, he cautioned that Malaysians should remain cautious and advised the public to adhere to the recommended advice in the battle against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In his special televised speech on Workers’ Day, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that most economic sectors in the country would be allowed to resume operations on May 4 during what he termed as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Muhyiddin stated that the global Covid-19 situation was not expected to end any time soon, but the economic outlook of the country could not be allowed to stagnate any further.

“The country’s economic sectors will be allowed to operate from May 4 onward, but only if they heed the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH),” he said during a special televised speech on Labour Day.