‘Balik kampung’ for Aidilfitri holidays not allowed, says Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Inter-state travel to go back to the hometown for the Aidilfitri holidays and to attend open houses is not allowed, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

However, he said, inter-state travel is only allowed for the purpose of work and for people to return to their homes after being stranded in their hometowns or elsewhere.

“Social, community and cultural events involving large gatherings such as feasts, open houses, break-of-fast meals, concerts, cultural shows, monthly gatherings of government departments and the private sector, as well as all forms of official ceremonies and assemblies are not allowed,” he said in the Prime Minister’s special message in conjunction with Workers’ Day today.

Muhyiddin also said religious activities such as religious marches, Friday prayers and all congregational or assembly activities in mosques, surau and houses of worship are also not allowed for the time being.

Muhyiddin added that there are also certain types of businesses and activities which are not allowed to operate, including cinemas, karaoke centres, reflexology centres, entertainment centre, nightclubs, theme parks, Ramadan bazaars, Aidilfitri bazaars, shopping carnivals and all forms of conferences and exhibitions.

Besides the businesses, Muhyiddin said sports activities involving large gatherings, body contact and others (with) risk of infection are also not allowed.

“This includes football, rugby, swimming and all indoor and stadium sports events. Outdoor sports activities which do not involve body contact and large gatherings are allowed.

“So you can play badminton or tennis outside without an audience. Jogging, cycling, golf and running in small groups of not more than 10 are also allowed on condition you practise social distancing and avoid body contact,” he said.

Muhyiddin said for now, all schools, colleges, and tertiary institutions are still closed.

He said the full list of businesses and activities which are not allowed can be found on the National Security Council’s website.

The list will also be updated from time to time, depending on the development of the Covid-19 cases in the country. — Bernama