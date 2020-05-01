Bursa Malaysia’s 1Q PATAMI soars 38.2 pct to RM64.7 mln

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd’s (Bursa Malaysia) profit after tax and minority interest (PATAMI) surged 38.2 per cent to RM64.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (1Q20) from RM46.9 million reported in the same period last year.

In a statement filed with the local exchange, Bursa Malaysia said the increase in PATAMI was primarily due to higher operating revenue by 19.8 per cent to RM145.5 million from 1Q19.

Total revenue rose to RM150.8 million in 1Q20 versus RM126.5 million previously.

For the current quarter under review, the securities market registered trading revenue of RM78.1 million, up 32.2 per cent, from RM59 million in the previous corresponding quarter.

“The increase was mainly due to higher average daily trading value (ADV) for on-market trades in 1Q20,” it said, adding that the broader market was well supported by the local investors, both institutional and retail, recording a net buy position in 1Q20.

On the derivatives market, Bursa Malaysia said its trading revenue increased 63.5 per cent to RM26.7 million in 1Q 2020 from RM16.4 million in 1Q19, mainly due to higher number of contracts traded for crude palm oil futures (FCPO) and FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI), as well as higher number of trading days in the current quarter under review.

Average daily contracts for the derivatives market soared 80.7 per cent to 85,578 contracts in 1Q20 versus 47,359 contracts in 1Q19.

Aside from trading revenue, the exchange operator said conference fees and exhibition-related income decreased in 1Q20, mainly due to the postponement of the Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference & Exhibition 2020.

As for the Islamic capital market, it said intense competition and slower economic activities had resulted in trading revenue of Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ (BSAS) decreasing 25.2 per cent to RM2.9 million in 1Q20 from RM3.9 million in 1Q19.

“The exchange, nevertheless, has onboarded nine new participants for BSAS, two of which are foreign, and is expected to sustain its level of activities through continuous engagement with its participants to increase trading activities, it said.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic had profound impact across all industries.

“The exchange continued to ensure orderly operations of our market to preserve the flows of capital in our economy, as well as to aid market participants in managing potential risks and opportunities they may face.”

Muhamad Umar said as Bursa Malaysia continued through this uncertain and challenging environment, it would adjust its approach accordingly. — Bernama

“Appropriate measures will be introduced as required to ease the financial burden of the capital market participants and help speedier market recovery,” he added. — Bernama