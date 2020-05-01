Covid-19 fight in Sabah a success – China expert

KOTA KINABALU: The fact that the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is under control in Sabah proved the efficacy of the Movement Control Order (MCO), said chief physician of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of Guang-dong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chi-nese Medicine, Dr Li Jun.

Dr Li, who is leading seven other medical experts from China to share their experience in combating the pandemic in Malaysia, said the local hospitals have the capability to treat Covid-19 patients.

He said Malaysians had also demonstrated their cooperation with the government to fight the outbreak.

The Chinese medical experts arrived in Kuala Lumpur on April 18 and flew to Kuching on April 27 and Sabah on Tuesday (April 28) before heading back to Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Dr Li has spoken positively about the work done on controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

He said the purpose of the visit was to share their experience in fighting the virus which the local health officials could perhaps integrate into their existing measures.

He said the team had learned a thing or two from their visit to Sabah as well.

“For instance, drawing boxes inside elevators to maintain social distancing, which we could emulate in China,” he said.

Dr Li said traditional Chinese medicine was widely used in controlling the pandemic in China.

He said the efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine was also brought up in almost every dialogue the medical team attended in Malaysia.

“We have shared our experience about using traditional Chinese medicine in the dialogues because there are more Chinese people and Chinese medicine practitioners in Malaysia, who know more about this aspect.”

He said the team had discussed the laws and regulations pertaining to traditional Chinese medicine in Malaysia, as well as formulated a treatment plan using traditional medicine.

“The traditional Chinese medicine treatment plan could be adopted as one of the treatments for Covid-19,” he said this in a press interview before returning to Kuala Lumpur here yesterday.

On the commonly asked questions by Malaysian doctors, Dr Li said the healthcare professionals had enquired about Covid-19 treatment, usage of ventilators, efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine, management of discharged patients and recovered patients who were tested positive again.

He also said that the government needed to take a different approach as the Covid-19 pandemic progressed to different stages.

“At this stage, the government has to devise a concrete plan for the economy and daily lives of the people to return to normalcy while at the same time, educate the people on prevention measures.”

On the concern about the second wave of infection as economic activities resumed, Dr Li said there was no room for complacency in the prevention measures against Covid-19.

He said there must also be enhanced tracking system in place on incoming visitors or individuals.

Also present were Deputy Health Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, State Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Frankie Poon and Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong.