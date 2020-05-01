Covid-19: One death, 69 new positive cases recorded in Malaysia – Health DG

KUCHING: Malaysia recorded another death from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) today, bringing the death toll to 103, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said that a total of 69 new positive cases were reported as of 12pm today, bringing the cumulative tally of cases to 6,071, adding that 12 of them were imported cases while the remaining 57 were local.

“The 103rd death (Case 5,441) involves a Malaysian male aged 66 who had a history of cancer. He had a history of close contact with a positive case (Case 4,818).

“He was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital on April 14 and died on April 30 at 4pm,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was speaking at a press conference in Putrajaya today, giving the daily update on the nationwide Covid-19 situation.

Meanwhile, he said that 39 cases have recovered from the disease and were discharged today, bringing the total of recovered cases to 4,210.

As of today, the total number of active cases are at 1,758 cases, where 37 are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), out of which 14 require ventilator support.