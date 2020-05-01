Covid-19: Prohibited sectors, activities under Conditional Movement Control Order

KUCHING: The National Security Council has listed sectors or activities that remain prohibited under the Conditional Movement Control Order, despite the government’s move to allow nearly all sectors to operate from May 4

The council said they were not allowed because of difficulties in crowd control, exposure to droplets from breath, possibility of prolonged close contact for an extended period and confined spaces.

Among them are:

1. Entertainment and leisure – Movie theatres, karaoke centres, theme parks, museums, busking, reflexology centres, entertainment centres, night clubs

2. Celebrations, processions and gatherings – Religious processions, congregational activities at mosques and places of worship, processions by security forces, festive celebrations except with close family members

3. Conferences and exhibitions – Job fairs, wedding fairs, travel fairs, sales carnivals, all conference involving large gatherings

4. Education – Sports during school sessions, co-curricular activities involving gatherings, any form of school assemblies, any form of events involving more than 10 people

5. Sports – Contact sports, including football and basketball; sporting events involving many spectators, all indoor sports including gymnasiums, Swimming

6. Social activities – All ‘kenduri’ (feasts), weddings or anniversaries

7. Transport – Cruise ships

8. Food or market stalls – Ramadan bazaars, Hari Raya bazaars

9. Workers’ hostel – Accepting visitors, socialising and sports in groups, congregational prayers

10. Machine operators – Working in groups of more than 10 people

11. Clothing and apparel shops – Fitting rooms

12. Laundrettes – Folding services

13. Lectures, seminars, courses and training involving a live audience

14. Certification ceremonies for the agricultural industry

15. Hair salons and beauty parlours

16. Banking sector – Sales and marketing activities in public spaces

17. Forest management – Ecotourism, Training

18. Mining and quarry industries – New applications for short-firer tests

19. Agriculture – Meet-the-client days, farming supply sales, fruits festival, courses and seminars, convocations for farming institutes

20. Fishing – Recreational fishing, activities in marine parks, exhibitions for the aquarium trade

21. Creative industries – Filming activities, concerts and activities involving an audience

22. Arts and culture – Exhibitions involving artists and visitors

23. Travel and hotels – Barred hotel facilities: Surau, gyms, spa, sauna, lounge, swimming pool, seminar halls, training rooms, buffets.

The full list of sectors and their related standard operating procedure is available on the National Security Council’s Facebook page.