Covid-19: Two new positive cases detected in Kuching, total now at 509

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded two new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the number of cumulative positive cases to 509, said State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“The two new cases are from Kuching while the other districts report no new cases. It is still being determined which cluster the two new cases belong to.

“A total of 33 individuals have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Of these, 32 were from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one case from Miri Hospital,” he said in the daily update statement on Labour Day.

Uggah said 233 individuals are being treated at hospitals, four treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two currently intubated.

With the cumulative discharged cases at 255, he said Sarawak recorded a recovery rate of 50.1 per cent.

Of the 255 recovery cases, 208 were from SGH followed by 26 cases from Miri Hospital, 19 cases from Sibu Hospital and two cases from Bintulu Hospital.

“There are 35 new Patient-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases today, bringing the cumulative PUI cases to 5,018,” he said, adding that 36 PUI cases were pending lab test results.

Uggah said Betong had been declared as a green zone, after not recording any Covid-19 positive cases in the last 14 days.

He said a total of 455 individuals had been checked in at hotels as new Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS) cases.

He added that 213 PUS individuals had fulfilled their mandatory quarantine and were allowed to go home.

“Sarawak state government respects the decision of the Prime Minister to reopen most businesses with conditions. Despite so, Sarawak is still working on a review and will consider the suggestion.

“Sarawak government will decide what SOP (standard operating procedures) best suits the situation in Sarawak. Sarawak has to take economy and health issues into consideration,” pointed out Uggah.

He said JPBN will conduct Active Case Detection operation at Kampung Tabuan here to detect close contact cases in the area concerned.

He said the Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance stood at 97.3 per cent while the police arrested 31 individuals for flouting the MCO in the last 24 hours.

Since the enforcement of the MCO on March 18, Uggah said a total of 1,954 individuals had been arrested for flouting the MCO, and 1,363 of them had been charged in court.