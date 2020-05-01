Dr Noor Hisham: Students returning to Sarawak, Sabah still subject to 14-day quarantine

KUCHING: Students returning to Sarawak and Sabah from Peninsular Malaysia are still subjected to the 14-day quarantine, says Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He added that they should be quarantined in the states’ capital cities such as Kuching in Sarawak and Kota Kinabalu in Sabah before they head to rural areas as he feared that the health facilities were absent there.

“It is better for them to be quarantined in Kuching or in Kota Kinabalu, otherwise if they return to rural areas, the health facilities are not there should they develop any symptoms,” he said when giving the daily update on the nationwide Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) situation in Putrajaya today.

Dr Noor Hisham also stressed that Malaysian citizens returning from overseas should also undergo the quarantine period and that samples would be taken to determine whether or not they have contracted the disease.

On the active clusters in Sarawak, he stated that there were no increase in the number of positive cases linked to the church conference cluster or any other clusters in Sarawak.