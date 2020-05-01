Enforce Conditional MCO in Sarawak’s Covid-19 green zone first, says SUPP youth chief

KUCHING: Sarawak should consider only implementing the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for economic sectors in Covid-19 green zones from Monday, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth chief Michael Tiang.

Tiang, who is a political secretary to the chief minister, suggested that businesses in red and yellow zones should be allowed to resume after May 12, when the MCO was scheduled to be lifted

“This is to buy more time for the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure both red and yellow zones are safe and fit for full business operations,” he told The Borneo Post today.

Green zones are areas that do not have new cases for more than two weeks, while yellow zones are districts which have less than 40 cases and red zones are those with more than 40 cases.

There are only two red zones in Sarawak – Kuching and Samarahan – and more than half of the state’s districts are green zones.

However, Tiang termed the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on allowing most businesses to fully operate from May 4 as a “timely decision”.

Since the implementation of the MCO on March 18, he said the nation’s economy had come to a halt for almost seven weeks, and such economic situation had affected the people’s livelihood.

“By allowing most businesses to start fully operating, the government is addressing the people’s greatest grievances. And such reopening of businesses is particularly appropriate for those districts classified as green zones,” he said.

Tiang said it would be important to remind the public that the MCO has not been lifted and that business sectors were must comply with the standard operating procedure spelt out by the government.

He stressed that “it is definitely not business as usual” and that those who intended to resume must set safety and cleanliness as their top priority and the new norm.

“Various preventive and safety measures are required to be implemented in all business places and offices, like social distancing, employees to be provided with face masks, hand sanitiser as well as limiting the number of customers in business areas.

“In fact, both businesses and their customers should continue to impose expectations for safety and cleanliness in business operations,” he added.

Tiang said everyone should be reminded not to be complacent since there is yet a vaccine for Covid-19.

“In the absence of a vaccine, we can never be complacent that we have overcome this Covid-19 pandemic. If possible, work from home and stay at home,” he advised.