MCO compliance in Sarawak at 97.3 pct, says Sarawak Police Commissioner

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) compliance level in Sarawak has reached 97.3 per cent, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He said that between 8am yesterday (Apr 30) to 8am today, the police have arrested 31 suspects with Kuching and Simunjan each recording five arrests.

“Miri recorded four arrests, Betong (3), Kota Samarahan (2), Serian (2), Sarikei (2), Lawas (2), Padawan (1), Bintulu (1), Bau (1), Meradong (1), Sri Aman (1) and Lundu (1),” he said in a statement today.

Aidi added that since Apr 25, the number of arrests for flouting the MCO had started declining.

“The police arrested 93 suspects on Apr 25, and the number (of arrests) continued to decline on Apr 26 at 63 arrests, Apr 27 (56), Apr 28 (52) and Apr 29 (48).

“Thus, I hope that the public will continue to show a sense of responsibility in an effort to break the Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) infection chain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aidi noted that the majority of vehicles seen on the road from 7am to 7pm was because most of the motorists were working for essential services and had valid reasons to be on the road.

“Vehicle movement was slowed down especially at the roadblocks as the personnel posted there were conducting detailed inspections.

“Immediate action would be taken on those who had no valid reasons and did not comply with the MCO,” he said.

Aidi also said that today, 34 individuals were charged in court for flouting the MCO, where 16 were charged in Kuching, Sarikei (4), Bintulu (4), Maradong (2), Matu Daro (2), Miri (1), Dalat (1) and Julau (1).