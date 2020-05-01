More shops get nod to reopen

KOTA KINABALU: Shops selling computers, handphones and stationery as well as photocopying services can now resume operations.

Also allowed to operate are shops selling religious gadgets and appliances.

The operation schedules for these shops are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between 8 am and 5 pm.

This was announced by State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement yesterday.

According to him, the State government through the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre has decided to allow the operation of shops selling computers, handphones, stationery and those providing photocopying services to help students in their learning process.

The statement also mentioned that the Local Government and Housing Ministry will identify the shops that will be allowed to operate.

Aside from that, the State government has also decided to allow delivery services using private runners or cash on delivery providers in Sabah.

The private runners are permitted to deliver essential goods such as raw food ingredients, cooked food, agriculture products, gas tanks and medicines only.

They can operate everyday from 6 am to 6 pm.

The District Disaster Operation Control Centre will be registering and coordinating the operation of the delivery service.

A few days ago, the State government has also decided to allow electronic and electric shops as well as fertilizer and chemical shops to open.

The operation schedules for shops under these sectors are on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.