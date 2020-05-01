MRCS Sabah entrusted to set up Covid-19 Food Aid Fund

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Council of Social Services (SCSS) has entrusted RM180,000 as a launching grant to the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (Sabah) to set up the Covid-19 Food Aid Fund.

The said fund seeks to provide relief to the vulnerable groups in Sabah, namely persons with disabilities, senior citizens, single parents and the poverty-stricken groups.

Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing cum SCSS president Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung presented the fund to Malaysian Red Crescent Society (Sabah) chairman Datuk Asnan Yunus Chung during a handing-over ceremony yesterday.

The SCSS is also calling for food or cash donations from the public for the aforementioned fund. Donations can be made to Majlis Perkhidmatan Masyarakat Sabah, at its account (10196-0-01-008606-0, Alliance Bank).

The SCSS can be contacted through email [email protected] or Whatsapp at 016-849 8917 (Ernah), 013-860 4140 (Audrey) or 012-803 0533 (Joeanne).