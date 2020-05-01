Najib and Rosmah’s trial to resume May 13 and June 9

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister’s wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is expected to return to court in June and July for her corruption trial involving a RM1.25 billion project to install solar energy systems in 369 schools in Sarawak.

The trial, which was initially scheduled to resume Wednesday and yesterday at the High Court here, has been vacated following the extension of the ongoing Movement Control Order as announced by the government recently.

In a criminal trial, it is compulsory for the accused person to be present to follow the proceedings.

“The court has fixed June 9 to 11, July 6 till 9, July 13 till 16 and July 20 till 23 for the continuation of the trial,” deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told Bernama via WhatsApp yesterday.

The defence will continue to cross-examine the 12th prosecution witness, former Education Ministry (MOE) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad when the trial commence before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

Rosmah, 68, who is the wife of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, is facing a charge of soliciting RM187.5 million, and two charges of receiving bribe of RM6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her then aide Datuk Rizal Mansor as gratification for helping the company secure the RM1.25 billion project.

She allegedly committed the offences at three places, namely Lygon Cafe in Sunway Putra Mall on Jalan Putra here; her house on Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta here, and at the Seri Perdana, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya between January 2016 and

Sept 7, 2017.

Rosmah also faces 12 charges of money laundering involving RM7,097,750 and five charges of failing to declare her income to the Inland Revenue Board. The trial is set for May.

Meanwhile, the trial of Najib who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds has been postponed to May 13.

Ahmad Akram said the trial was supposed to resume yesterday (April 29) before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

The court had previously set March 2-13, 19-20, 23-27 and 30-31; April 1-30; and May 4-8, 11-22 inclusive of Fridays for the 1MDB trial.

Other dates fixed were the entire month of June, July, August, September and October, including Fridays.

When the hearing resumes, defence lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is expected to continue with cross-examination of the ninth prosecution witness, former 1MDB chief executive officer Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, who has been on the stand since Sept 23 last year.

Najib, 67, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds and 21 counts of money laundering involving the same money. — Bernama