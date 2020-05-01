No Labour Day joy amidst ‘many’ job loss reports

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Trade Union Congress (MTUC) has accepted the fact that this year workers will not be able to celebrate the Labour Day.

“We understand that the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a lot of effect not only to the workers but also to the Malaysian economy, and even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted, it will be very challenging for business to pick up,” said MTUC Sabah secretary, Catherine Jikunan.

She said companies might close or even reduce their operations, and eventually workers might be retrenched.

“We foresee there will be many who will lose their jobs, forced to go on unpaid leave or salary cut.

“We urge the Government to continue providing assistance to those workers who lose their jobs, or who may be retrenched, or whose salary will be cut, or forced to take leave without pay for a long period of time until the economic situation gets better and workers are able to find new employment.

“The Employment Insurance Scheme is only able to provide a minimal support to the workers as many workers may not have enough or fulfilled the criteria to entitle for the scheme,” Catherine said.

MTUC Sabah urged the government to protect workers both now and after the MCO especially workers from the private sector.

“We urge the companies in Malaysia, particularly in Sabah, not to take a drastic measure by terminating their workers. There is quite a lot assistance provided by the Government so that companies will be able to retain their workers,” Catherine pointed out.

She said since the MCO was announced by the Government she had received and handled many reports on termination of workers in Sabah from all sectors.

“This is very sad as workers have been loyal and productive during the companies’ good times but their contributions were not even considered during this hard time, so the MTUC urges businesses to at least have compassion and take some measures to try to retain their workers instead of terminating them immediately,” she appealed.

Catherine said the MTUC urged the Government to take action to prevent and further control Covid-19 in the workplace, with the involvement of the employers and workers organizations.

“The safety and health of our entire workforce is paramount today. In the face of an infectious disease outbreak, how we protect our workers now clearly dictates how safe our communities are.

“The Government and business must also give greater attention to their workers that have been diagnosed having depression and stress during this period. MTUC hopes that by working hand in hand, they will be able to go through this difficult time.

“Celebration of Labour Day 2020 this year will be different. Workers in Malaysia and MTUC will not be able to celebrate this day physically as the norm before. However, MTUC will still celebrate this important occasion by using FB live stream on the 1st May, with this year theme ‘Pekerja Nadi Negara’. MTUC invites all workers to join the celebration.”