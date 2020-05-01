No new case in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: There was no new Covid-19 case in Sabah yesterday.

Another 13 patients have been cured of the illness and have been discharged.

The number of Covid-19 active cases have also dropped from 81 cases to only 16 cases left in Tawau.

Likewise, drops in cases are also seen in Kota Kinabalu which saw a drop from 49 cases to 15 cases and in Lahad Datu (43 cases down to six cases).

Active cases are also recorded in nine other districts and they are Kinabatangan (four cases), Tuaran (six cases), Keningau (12 cases), Penampang (four cases), Beaufort (one case), Putatan (three cases), Kota Belud (one case), Ranau (one case) and Beluran (one case).