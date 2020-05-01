PSB slams Dr Sim’s comments towards ‘Burnt Out HCW’

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is shocked by Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s recent response to an article written by a concerned healthcare worker known as ‘Burnt Out HCW’ on health news portal CodeBlue.

“In today’s (Labour Day) The Borneo Post, Sim is reported to have suggested that the writer needed ‘counselling’ as she may not ‘have enough experience’ and ‘mental toughness, of which university and lack of work experience will not prepare you to cope’.

“Without any investigation whatsoever of the facts raised by the healthcare worker, Sim appears to have brushed her off as an inexperienced healthcare worker, just out of university and lacking mental toughness for which she may need counselling.

“Sim said he will ‘look into’ the claims made but who would have any confidence in his purported investigation given his apparent pre-judgment of the issues raised?” pointed out PSB in a statement today.

The party thus called on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to appoint an independent team of professionals to look into the issues raised by the concerned healthcare worker, and not rely on politicians to do so.

At this time of crisis, PSB said healthcare workers “are on the frontlines of the battle, not the administrators and pencil pushers”.

“The healthcare worker has factual complaints which can easily be ascertained to be true or false. The investigation ought to have been launched immediately and it is very poor form to comment on the mental toughness or alleged inexperience of the complainant before even starting the investigation,” asserted PSB.

As such, the party condemned the statement that the complainant might need counselling.

It felt that the complaints about healthcare workers’ quarantine centres came with poor living conditions as well as others could easily be verified.

PSB said it had made enquiries of its own and found out that the Sarawak Heart Centre is refusing to take in patients from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) despite those patients being cleared of Covid-19 as highlighted by the healthcare worker.

To add to that, the party said SGH’s space and healthcare workers had been overwhelmed with serious overcrowding and Ministry of Health (MoH) needed to step in to compel the Sarawak Heart Centre to assist SGH by taking in some non-Covid patients.

In light of the serious factual complaints of mismanagement, PSB said it would be a gross dereliction of duty on part of the MoH not to conduct a full independent inquiry.

“It does serious injustice to the one who dared to speak up to say she ‘needs counselling’ or that she is inexperienced as her university education never trained her for this crisis.

“Look into the facts and do not try to undermine the complainant before the facts are fully and independently investigated. Otherwise, repeated statements of caring for and appreciating frontline healthcare workers will ring hollow and sound hypocritical,” added PSB.