Pulau Gaya receives second round of food aid

KOTA KINABALU: Families in Pulau Gaya received the second round of food aid as the Movement Control Order (MCO) enters its fourth phase.

Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong on Thursday said the 1,000 food packs were additional to those sent a few weeks ago.

“We have sent 2,500 packs during the first round at the end of March. These 1,000 packs are the second round of food aid. So a total of 3,500 packs have been sent to Pulau Gaya,” he said.

Junz thanked Jeremy from Bayu Aquaculture for sponsoring the food packages.

“I’m very grateful to Jeremy for his kindness in helping the needy in difficult times like this.”

Meanwhile in Sembulan Lama, 40 retired army veterans received food aid.

“Apart from Pulau Gaya, 40 members of the Persatuan Veteran Angkatan Tentera Tidak Berpencen Malaysia Kota Kinabalu branch living in Sembulan were also assisted today,” Junz said.

“This second round is an addition. Funds and resources are limited, but we will still continue to try our best to help those in need.

“I also hope Sabahans will continue to cooperate as we overcome this Covid-19 challenge. The numbers are positive and decreasing day by day. We can do it.”