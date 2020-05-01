Ramadan e-bazaar traders earning good income — Survey

MIRI: A survey has found that traders using the e-bazaar platform during the first week of Ramadan were able to earn a respectable income compared to selling at the traditional bazaars as they used to do.

The admin of Facebook page Bazaar Ramadhan Online Sarawakku Sayang (BROSS) – Miri, Ezza Harisha Othman, said she came up with this finding through her survey on Facebook as well as from comments from the traders themselves.

“While e-bazaar traders’ daily earnings are higher than last year’s bazaar sales, there are some who just got average sales for some reasons.

“Among the factors that led to low income during the early days of Ramadan is frequent rain, so a lot of runners could not send the orders and some customers cancelled their booking,” she said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Ezza Harisha added that the Ramadan e-bazaars allow small traders to earn some income rather than not selling at all and she would always share the latest information from the government with the sellers.

“If there is new information such as from Miri City Council (MCC) or from Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak, I will share it on Facebook and WhatsApp group.

“BROSS has also partnered with Helpy application to connect traders with buyers. I want to encourage Mirians to use the Helpy service which they can sign up for free. If more people use it, e-bazaar transaction will be easier.

“Through the application, traders can showcase their products, shoppers can find food they want and riders or runners will have work,” she said.

Meanwhile, one of the e-bazaar traders, Nurizzaidah Jefri, said she was satisfied with her income through the Ramadan e-bazaar, with daily sales increasing.

“During the first week of Ramadan, thank God every day my sales increased, in a day I can earn up to RM700. The food that I sell range from banana cheese, honey grilled chicken and satay, nasi lemak, ayam percik to cendo, and so on.

“Although there are days when we have to deal with rainy weather, the customers understand if there is any delay,” she said.