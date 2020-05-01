Sabah prisons have made 17,000 sets of PPE for frontliners

KOTA KINABALU: The Prison Headquarters of Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan received materials to make personal protective equipment (PPE) from the State Health Department, contributed by BTC Group.

The materials could reportedly produce 1,500 PPE which would later be distributed to frontliners at government hospitals and clinics. The project involved 60 prisoners from the Kota Kinabalu Prison and 14 from the Women’s Prison, who have been sewing PPEs since the Movement Control Order (MCO) commenced on March 18.

The PPE materials were contributed by BTC Group, led by chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Kadir M.E. Sikkandar, to the State Health Department, before being handed over to the prisons in a short ceremony yesterday.

Present at the ceremony were Sabah and Federal Territory of Labuan Prisons director Datuk Suria Idris, who received the materials from State Health Director, Datuk Dr Christina Rundi, Kota Kinabalu Prison director Teyun Thian Eim and Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison director Norneelah Shukor.

Throughout the MCO period, prison inmates have produced 17,000 PPEs which have been distributed to government hospitals and clinics.