Sibu locals support decision to reopen business on May 4

SIBU: Locals here lauded Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement that most economic sectors in the country will be allowed to reopen on May 4 as most opined that it was time for life to “slowly return to normal”.

Sibu MP Oscar Ling welcomed the government’s decision.

“I think it is time for us to slowly go back to our normal lives. Since the Covid-19 situation is undergoing a recovery period, green zones should be given leniency to have a more relaxed Movement Control Order (MCO), while other yellow and red zones need to have stricter enforcement of MCO.

“In the announcement this morning by the prime minister, most economic sectors will be allowed to resume their operations, and I welcome the decision. We have come to the new normal, which means we need to learn to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

“Green zones like Sibu, I think most sectors are ready to resume their businesses, but I think we still have to strictly control the inter-district travelling. Especially red and yellow zones to green zones, quarantine practice should continue,” he said.

Ling was reacting to Muhyiddin’s statement that most economic sectors in the country will be allowed to reopen on May 4 during what he termed as the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Muhyiddin stated that the global Covid-19 situation was not expected to end any time soon, but the economic outlook of the country could not be allowed to stagnate any further.

“The country’s economic sectors will be allowed to operate from May 4 onward, but only if they heed the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MoH),” the Prime Minister said during a special televised speech on Labour Day.

A member of the public, Mohd Safree Mohd Kassim, also welcomed the announcement, describing it as a piece of “good news” for traders.

This will facilitate members of the public in getting their essentials in any shops as regular customers, he added.

“Nonetheless, the SOP (standard operating procedures) on Covid-19 prevention such as social distancing during trading must be taken note of.

“Taking of body temperature and providing hand sanitisers before entering the premises is a must,” Mohd Safree said.

He added that the directive that only two persons were allowed in a vehicle must be strictly adhered to.

Sarawak Central Region Hotel Association chairman Johnny Wong Sie Lee said the announcement has been a much-awaited one, as many small scale businesses have been hard hit by the enforcement of MCO.

“I hope this ruling applies nationwide and if more sector of businesses are allowed to open, this augurs well for the economy. The earlier it can be open, the better it is.

“Vegetable farmers have been complaining to me as their income has been affected due to the difficulty in selling their produce. I pity them as they lose so much money,” he lamented.

Wong stressed that strict measures have been to be followed by operators of food premises to ensure the well-being of their customers.

“I suggest the crowds should be spread out in such premises as one of the preventive measures to keep the virus at bay.”

Among others, he hoped there will be no confusion to this announcement on this CMCO, citing the recent confusion among some people on the two-person in a vehicle ruling, which the state later followed.

On hotel operators, Wong said after the regulation was revised, they were allowed to operate, but many were reluctant.

“Furthermore, without flights coming in, there is no business also,” he pointed out.